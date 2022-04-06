Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading Up 1.1%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.85 ($14.12) and last traded at €12.43 ($13.66). Approximately 287,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.30 ($13.52).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADJ shares. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($12.20) target price on Adler Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on Adler Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.10.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

