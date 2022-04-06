Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,600 at Morgan Stanley

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADM. Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,061 ($40.14) to GBX 3,050 ($40.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.69) to GBX 2,630 ($34.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.40) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,712.44 ($35.57).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,563 ($33.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,788.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,999.55. The stock has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.60).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 118 ($1.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($33.76) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($131,451.23). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($32.17) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($207,274.48).

About Admiral Group (Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.