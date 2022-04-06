Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Down 1.9%

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.62 and last traded at $117.79. 305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 442,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,123,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $88,307,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after acquiring an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

