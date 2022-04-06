Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

