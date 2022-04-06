Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Increased to €5.40 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.40 ($5.93) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after buying an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,370,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 122,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aegon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 289,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.