Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.59). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. The company had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AERI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 376,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 103,259 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

AERI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 610,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,715. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $19.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

