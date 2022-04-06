Aeron Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $329,463.44 and approximately $18,702.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

