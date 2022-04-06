AES (NYSE:AES) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

