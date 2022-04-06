AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Gap Down to $5.67

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.47. AEye shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 144 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

