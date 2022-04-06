AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Gap Down to $5.67

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.47. AEye shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 144 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94.
AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEye (LIDR)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.