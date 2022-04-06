Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.27

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.27 and traded as high as C$42.49. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$42.07, with a volume of 44,376 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$749.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.36.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$287.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.7600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.