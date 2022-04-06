Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $19.70 million. Agenus posted sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $59.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.59. 87,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,111. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 182,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agenus by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Agenus by 73.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Agenus by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agenus by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 993,231 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

