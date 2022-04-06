Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 3,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,351,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on API shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.08.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Agora by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 564,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agora by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

