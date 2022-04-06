AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIBRF. Citigroup upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

AIB Group stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

