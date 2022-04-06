Aion Market Cap Hits $49.79 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Aion has a market capitalization of $49.79 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,314.06 or 0.99872649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062823 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.33 or 0.00263616 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00311451 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00138785 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00066041 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

