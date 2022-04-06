Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$24.50

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup to C$24.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.77.

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$0.71 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.79. 2,012,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

