Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE AIRI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Air Industries Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.