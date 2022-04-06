Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after buying an additional 877,806 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 566,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

