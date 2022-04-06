Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €85.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from €95.00 ($104.40) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.