Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 753,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,598,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 in the last three months.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

