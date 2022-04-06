Alina (LON:ALNA) Stock Price Up 3%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 million and a P/E ratio of -15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.97.
Alina Company Profile (LON:ALNA)
