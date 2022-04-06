Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $18.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BIRD opened at $5.96 on Friday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

