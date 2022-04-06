Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $267.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.40.

ALGT opened at $158.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $132.03 and a 52 week high of $255.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.39.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after buying an additional 51,677 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

