ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

