AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 415,092 shares.The stock last traded at $48.81 and had previously closed at $47.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AB. Citigroup boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.37.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 132.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 26.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

