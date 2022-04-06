Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target Lowered to €250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €275.00 ($302.20) to €250.00 ($274.73) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.67.

Allianz stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Allianz has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

