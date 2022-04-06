AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

CBH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 24,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,718. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.