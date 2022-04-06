AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.