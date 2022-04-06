Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 143.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 165,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 87,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,161. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

