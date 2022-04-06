Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 247,686 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toro by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

TTC stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Toro’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

