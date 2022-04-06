Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 84,954 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,574,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,349,651 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,501,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,303,000 after buying an additional 109,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $261.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.33 and its 200 day moving average is $264.58. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $238.14 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

