Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $22.89 Million in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,129,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.13% of Hillman Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HLMN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

