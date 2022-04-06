Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $25.21 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KLA by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,808 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 67.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $345.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.76. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.10.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.