Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $25.73 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 380,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,731,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Xcel Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $61,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

