Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $1,591,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,054 shares of company stock worth $34,737,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

