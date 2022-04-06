Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 34,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 67,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00.
About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)
