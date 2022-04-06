Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 34,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 67,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in the Americas. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

