Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:AAMC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.99.
About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)
