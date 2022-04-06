Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.11

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and traded as high as $19.71. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 24,721 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

