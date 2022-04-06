Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 154.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 24.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 100.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

