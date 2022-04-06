Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

AMED opened at $167.91 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

