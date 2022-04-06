Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.65

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.65 and last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 17056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.94.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

