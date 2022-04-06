Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down to $79.35

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.35, but opened at $76.17. Ameresco shares last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 500 shares.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

