American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Trading 0.1% Higher

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 52,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 49,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in American Acquisition Opportunity by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

