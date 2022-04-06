American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 2282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 581,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after acquiring an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $800.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

