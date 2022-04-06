American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) CEO Sells $2,274,400.00 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.47 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 117.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

