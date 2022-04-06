American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in American International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

