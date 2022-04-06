America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.05

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.05 and last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 1784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $511.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

