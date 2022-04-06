Ameriprise Financial (AMP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2022 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

4/6/2022 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains poised for impressive top-line growth on the back of its robust assets under management (AUM) balances, diversified investment portfolio and business restructuring initiatives. The acquisition of BMO's EMEA asset management business will likely be earnings accretive in the upcoming period. Given a solid balance sheet, Ameriprise's capital deployment plans seem sustainable and will enhance shareholder value. However, persistently rising expenses (mainly owing to technology upgrades) and outflows in the Asset Management (AM) segment are major near-term woes. The company’s high dependence on the turbulent nature of the equity markets makes us apprehensive.”

4/4/2022 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ameriprise Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

2/22/2022 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $338.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.26. The stock had a trading volume of 732,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.16 and its 200 day moving average is $297.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $234.71 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Ameriprise Financial Inc alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.