Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $316.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains poised for impressive top-line growth on the back of its robust assets under management (AUM) balances, diversified investment portfolio and business restructuring initiatives. The acquisition of BMO's EMEA asset management business will likely be earnings accretive in the upcoming period. Given a solid balance sheet, Ameriprise's capital deployment plans seem sustainable and will enhance shareholder value. However, persistently rising expenses (mainly owing to technology upgrades) and outflows in the Asset Management (AM) segment are major near-term woes. The company’s high dependence on the turbulent nature of the equity markets makes us apprehensive.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.92.

Shares of AMP traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.93. 10,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,412. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $234.71 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

