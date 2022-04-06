AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of AMERISAFE worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $945.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

