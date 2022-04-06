Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 790,713 shares.The stock last traded at $19.68 and had previously closed at $20.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $18,412,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 714,990 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 723.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 430,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

